Russia strikes Ukraine overnight with Iskander missile and 120 drones
Other countries
- 10 January, 2026
- 12:11
On the night of January 10, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and more than 120 combat drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Report informs.
It was stated that Ukraine's air defense systems shot down 94 aerial targets.
Preliminary data indicate that the missile and 27 strike drones hit 15 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in one area.
