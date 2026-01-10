Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Russia strikes Ukraine overnight with Iskander missile and 120 drones

    Other countries
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 12:11
    Russia strikes Ukraine overnight with Iskander missile and 120 drones

    On the night of January 10, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and more than 120 combat drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Report informs.

    It was stated that Ukraine's air defense systems shot down 94 aerial targets.

    Preliminary data indicate that the missile and 27 strike drones hit 15 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in one area.

    Russia Iskander missiles drone strikes Ukraine
    Rusiya gecə Ukraynaya "İsgəndər" raketi və 120 dronla hücum edib
    Россия ночью ударила по Украине "Искандером" и 120 дронами

    Latest News

    13:01

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

    Ecology
    12:43

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

    Region
    12:23

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

    Business
    12:11

    Russia strikes Ukraine overnight with Iskander missile and 120 drones

    Other countries
    11:57
    Photo

    Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups

    Social security
    11:37

    AZAL flight attendant: Passenger attacked agent at Prague airport

    Infrastructure
    11:26

    Azerbaijan's spending on ventilation system imports from Türkiye down 1%

    Business
    11:15

    Türkiye detains 77 suspects in FETO operations across 34 provinces

    Region
    11:06

    Australian bushfires destroy homes, leave tens of thousands without power

    Other countries
    All News Feed