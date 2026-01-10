Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

    Ecology
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 13:01
    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

    The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on January 11, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

    Brief fog and light drizzle are anticipated in some areas at night and in the morning. The northwest wind will be replaced by occasionally strengthening southwest wind in the morning.

    The temperature will be +3 – +5°C at night and +11 – +16°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 763 mm Hg to 759mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-85% at night and 65-70% during the daytime.

    On January 11, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. There will be occasional fog in some places. The west wind will occasionally strengthen in some places.

    The temperature will be 0 – +5°C at night, and +12 – +17°C in the daytime.

    In the highlands, it will be 0 – +5°C at night, and +7 – +12°C in the daytime.

    Azerbaijan weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Sabah Bakıda 16, rayonlarda 17 dərəcə isti olacaq - PROQNOZ
    Завтра в Баку ожидается 16, а в регионах - 17 градусов тепла

    Latest News

    14:34

    Hundreds of thousands left without power in Ukraine after Russian strikes

    Other countries
    14:07

    Indonesia temporarily blocks access to Grok over sexualized images

    Other countries
    13:58

    Hull City close in on Man Utd midfielder as Cody Drameh has transfer reversal

    Football
    13:54

    Cost of Azerbaijan's mining imports from Türkiye drops nearly 19%

    Business
    13:39

    Panamanian-flagged tanker detained in Georgia for violating navigation rules

    Region
    13:22

    Conor Gallagher eyed up for Premier League return 18 months after Chelsea exit

    Football
    13:01

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

    Ecology
    12:43

    Pakistan's Foreign Ministry warns citizens against non-essential travel to Iran

    Region
    12:23

    Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

    Business
    All News Feed