Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 11

The weather is expected to be partially cloudy and sometimes overcast, but primarily without precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on January 11, Report informs, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan.

Brief fog and light drizzle are anticipated in some areas at night and in the morning. The northwest wind will be replaced by occasionally strengthening southwest wind in the morning.

The temperature will be +3 – +5°C at night and +11 – +16°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 763 mm Hg to 759mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-85% at night and 65-70% during the daytime.

On January 11, the districts of Azerbaijan will experience mostly dry weather. There will be occasional fog in some places. The west wind will occasionally strengthen in some places.

The temperature will be 0 – +5°C at night, and +12 – +17°C in the daytime.

In the highlands, it will be 0 – +5°C at night, and +7 – +12°C in the daytime.