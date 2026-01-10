Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

    Business
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 12:23
    Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported chemicals and related products from Türkiye worth just over $536.6 million, marking a 1.8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

    In December alone, the value of Türkiye's chemical exports to Azerbaijan stood at just over $48.6 million, which is 6.1% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    Last year, Türkiye's total exports of chemicals and related products rose by 3.9% YoY to almost $32 billion, while in December, the exports decreased by 0.5% YoY to approximately $2.6 billion.

    For 2025, the largest importers of Turkish chemical products were Romania, with roughly $1.8 billion (down 16.8% YoY), Italy, with just over $1.66 billion (up 12.1% YoY), and Germany, with nearly $1.3 billion (up 6.6% YoY).

    Azerbaijan Turkiye chemical imports Türkiye Exporters Assembly
    Azərbaycan Türkiyədən kimyəvi məhsulların idxalına çəkdiyi xərci 2 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил расходы на импорт продукции химпрома из Турции почти на 2%

