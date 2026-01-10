Azerbaijan boosts spending on chemical imports from Türkiye by nearly 2%

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported chemicals and related products from Türkiye worth just over $536.6 million, marking a 1.8% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

In December alone, the value of Türkiye's chemical exports to Azerbaijan stood at just over $48.6 million, which is 6.1% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Last year, Türkiye's total exports of chemicals and related products rose by 3.9% YoY to almost $32 billion, while in December, the exports decreased by 0.5% YoY to approximately $2.6 billion.

For 2025, the largest importers of Turkish chemical products were Romania, with roughly $1.8 billion (down 16.8% YoY), Italy, with just over $1.66 billion (up 12.1% YoY), and Germany, with nearly $1.3 billion (up 6.6% YoY).