Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups
Social security
- 10 January, 2026
- 11:57
Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva visited the department for visually impaired individuals at the Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups operating under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.
Report informs via AZERTAC that they first watched an artistic and musical performance with the participation of the children receiving treatment at the department. Subsequently, they familiarized themselves with the activity of the department, touring the medical, psychological-support, and spatial orientation rooms.
During the visit, the children also presented the guests with handmade keepsakes.
