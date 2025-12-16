Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Sheikhulislam Pashazada: Azerbaijan to continue co-op with UNAOC

    Religion
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 14:47
    Sheikhulislam Pashazada: Azerbaijan to continue co-op with UNAOC

    Azerbaijan will continue its cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), said at the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Report informs.

    Pashazada emphasized that over two decades of activity, the UNAOC has established itself as an important international platform serving the interests of humanity, contributing to the development of cooperation among governments, civil society, and religious representatives in addressing global challenges. He praised the alliance's achievements in promoting peace and solving global issues for the future.

    The chairman also expressed satisfaction that Azerbaijan, with its valuable historical experience of coexistence, interfaith tolerance, and inter-sectarian understanding, continues high-level cooperation with the UN Alliance of Civilizations for the benefit of humanity.

    He noted that the traditional World Forums on Intercultural Dialogue held in Azerbaijan are excellent outcomes of cooperation with the UNAOC, which is a partner of the Baku Process initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev:

    "Azerbaijan has previously hosted the 7th Global Forum of the UNAOC. Our country's cooperation with the alliance will continue through upcoming joint events."

    Sheikhulislam Pashazada further highlighted that Azerbaijan, based on UN resolutions, has revived its religious and spiritual heritage that was subjected to vandalism in Karabakh, which was liberated from occupation based on the well-known UN resolutions. By restoring and reconstructing places of worship belonging to all religions, Azerbaijan actively contributes to the peace agenda both in the region and globally, leading initiatives that serve human solidarity.

