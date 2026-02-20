Azerbaijan takes concrete steps to apply AI in judiciary

Concrete measures are being implemented to integrate artificial intelligence into Azerbaijan's judicial system, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, said at the 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Judges, Report informs.

According to Report, Karimov emphasized that further development of the judiciary requires several key objectives. He highlighted the importance of predictability in court decisions through the wider application of unified court practice, optimization of judges' workloads, strengthening their social protections, and improving ethical standards.

He also noted that the development of information and communication technologies and the application of artificial intelligence in courts will play a significant role in analyzing complex cases and improving decision accuracy.

Karimov added that AI is already becoming a practical tool in the judicial-legal field. "When used correctly, it can serve as an important support in analyzing court practice, drafting legal documents, and assessing risks. That is why concrete steps are currently being taken to implement artificial intelligence in the judiciary," he said.