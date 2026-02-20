Azerbaijan and ADB mull expanding cooperation

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have exchanged views on expanding cooperation, Report informs, citing the country's Ministry of Economy.

These discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Azer Bayramov and a delegation led by Navendu Karan, Director of Public Sector Management and Governance Sector Office at ADB.

At the meeting, information was provided on reforms implemented in Azerbaijan aimed at diversifying the economy, improving corporate governance, enhancing the business and investment environment, and supporting the development of small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs).

It was noted that digital transformation of the economy is among Azerbaijan's key priorities, with measures being taken to apply AI‑based solutions. Efforts to further improve tax administration, adopt progressive international practices, and expand digital monitoring mechanisms were also highlighted.

The parties exchanged views on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.