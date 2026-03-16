Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    FMs of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull situation in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:01
    FMs of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia mull situation in Middle East

    On March 15, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, made a phone call to Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The ministers discussed the current security situation in the Middle East. Expressing concern over the rising tensions in the region, they noted the importance of preventing further escalation of the situation. In this context, the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries in the region, as well as the importance of not targeting neighboring countries, was emphasized.

    During the telephone conversation, they discussed other pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, the current state of existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and prospects for its development. Furthermore, the ministers exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud Jeyhun Bayramov
    Ceyhun Bayramov səudiyyəli həmkarı ilə Yaxın Şərqdəki vəziyyəti müzakirə edib
    Глава МИД Азербайджана обсудил с саудовским коллегой ситуацию на Ближнем Востоке

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