Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia
Individual sports
- 16 March, 2026
- 09:11
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmin Aliyev (82 kg) has won the U-23 European Championship held in Zrenjanin, Serbia.
According to Report, he defeated his Georgian opponent Tornike Mikeladze 3:2 in the final.
With this victory, the number of Azerbaijani European champions at the tournament has reached three.
Earlier, Ali Tsokayev (92 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) also claimed European champion titles.
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