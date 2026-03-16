Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia

    Individual sports
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 09:11
    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmin Aliyev (82 kg) has won the U-23 European Championship held in Zrenjanin, Serbia.

    According to Report, he defeated his Georgian opponent Tornike Mikeladze 3:2 in the final.

    With this victory, the number of Azerbaijani European champions at the tournament has reached three.

    Earlier, Ali Tsokayev (92 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) also claimed European champion titles.

    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia
    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia
    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia
    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia
    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev becomes European Champion in Serbia

    Azerbaijani wrestler Elmin Aliyev U-23 European Wrestling Championship
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