Dubai flights suspended after drone incident affects fuel tank

Flights at Dubai International Airport have been temporarily suspended early on Monday after a drone-related incident impacted one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of the travel hub and caused a fire, Report informs via Khaleej Times.

Dubai media office (DMO) quoted Civil Defense teams as saying that the situation remains under control, with no spread of the fire, which was successfully contained.

No injuries were reported as a result of the drone-related incident. Some DXB flights were diverted to Al Maktoum Airport.

Traffic has been temporarily closed on Airport Street and Airport Tunnel, Dubai Police said, advising motorists to use alternative routes. Al Garhoud Bridge leading to Casablance Street was also closed.

Suspending flights at the airport is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff, DMO's statement further clarified. "Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights."

As a result of the incident, Emirates announced the temporary suspension of all flights to and from Dubai, while urging travelers not to go to the airport, saying that updates will be shared when available.

The incident occurred as the US-Israel-Iran conflict entered Day 17, with no breakthrough yet in the conflict that erupted on February 28, 2026.

On March 11, two drones fell near Dubai International Airport (DXB), but they did not affect air traffic at the international hub.

However, three people, two Gahanian nationals and a Bangladeshi, sustained minor injuries due to the falling of the drones. One Indian national was moderately wounded as well.