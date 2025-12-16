Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Milli Majlis
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 15:14
    Azerbaijan moves to ban electronic cigarettes and their circulation

    Azerbaijan is set to ban the import, export, production, storage, wholesale and retail sale, and use of electronic cigarettes and their components.

    According to Report, the proposal envisages adding a new article to the Bill on Tobacco and Tobacco Products. The proposed amendments were discussed at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on agrarian policy, economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, and labor and social policy.

    The changes clarify the definition of "tobacco products" in the bills on Tobacco and Tobacco Products and On Restricting the Use of Tobacco Products, classifying nicotine-containing electronic cigarettes as tobacco products. New definitions for "heated tobacco products" and "electronic cigarettes" are also introduced. As a result, the circulation of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes would be prohibited.

    Lawmakers noted that clarifying existing terms and introducing new definitions would allow for more precise legal classification and differentiation of tobacco products, including heated tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.

    Related amendments are also proposed to the Tax Code and the Bill on Advertising. These include removing disposable electronic cigarettes and e-liquids from the list of excisable goods, abolishing the related tax rates, and aligning advertising restrictions with the new definitions.

    Under the proposed changes to the advertising law, the advertising of electronic cigarettes without nicotine would also be banned.

    Azərbaycanda elektron siqaretlər qadağan olunur
    В Азербайджане вводится запрет на электронные сигареты

