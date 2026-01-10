AZAL flight attendant: Passenger attacked agent at Prague airport

At Prague International Airport in the Czech Republic, a passenger who caused an incident began attacking an agent with punches and kicks after being escorted out of the aircraft, according to Adil Babazada, a flight attendant of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Report informs.

Babazada was part of the crew on the Baku–Prague–Baku flight on January 5: "We carried out the Baku–Prague flight very smoothly. After all passengers left the plane, we checked the cabin as usual to ensure no belongings were left behind. If any items are found, we hand them over to the Lost and Found staff. That day, we found a phone on a seat and delivered it accordingly."

He explained that during the incident, he was in the middle of the cabin while the chief flight attendant was at the front door: "At that moment, an outsider tried to enter. He had traveled with us from Baku to Prague. At first, I thought he had lost something. But according to procedure, once a passenger leaves the aircraft, they cannot re-enter. We told him to wait outside, but he ignored us and tried to come in. An agent arrived, and together we tried to escort him out. Once outside, he attacked the agent with punches and kicks. To protect the agent, I restrained the passenger from behind. Meanwhile, our second pilot was waiting outside, so I asked the agent to open the door with his card so the pilot could enter."

Babazada added that he was left alone with the passenger and tried to calm him down: "Later, I asked the agent to call the police and airport security staff. Security personnel arrived and tried to talk to him, but he was not cooperative. Then the police came and also tried to reason with him, but he kept insisting on entering the aircraft. He started shouting, and the police eventually restrained and neutralized him. After that, we carried out a full security check of the plane and safely transported all passengers back to their destinations."

On January 5, before the Prague–Baku flight, an incident occurred when an outsider attempted to enter the aircraft in violation of security rules. To ensure the safety of the flight and passengers, the individual was denied entry. Until airport security and law enforcement arrived, the crew prevented the person's actions.