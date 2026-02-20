Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process First meeting of the Board of Peace XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by nearly 9%

    Finance
    • 20 February, 2026
    • 17:14
    In January 2026, the nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan exceeded 6.478 billion manats (just over $3.81 billion), representing an 8.6% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs with reference to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    During the month, the nominal per capita income in the country grew by 8.2% YoY and reached 631 manats ($371.18).

    Azərbaycan əhalisinin gəlirləri 9 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Доходы населения Азербайджана выросли почти на 9%

