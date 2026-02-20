Nominal income of Azerbaijan's population rises by nearly 9%
Finance
- 20 February, 2026
- 17:14
In January 2026, the nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan exceeded 6.478 billion manats (just over $3.81 billion), representing an 8.6% increase year-on-year (YoY), Report informs with reference to the country's State Statistical Committee.
During the month, the nominal per capita income in the country grew by 8.2% YoY and reached 631 manats ($371.18).
Latest News
18:26
Photo
Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to UkraineOther
18:22
Central Botanical Garden and Dendrological Garden to merge into single entityDomestic policy
18:13
Azerbaijan to establish Center for Agricultural Research and DevelopmentAIC
18:10
UAE extradites Azerbaijani accused of smuggling jewelry worth $1.7MIncident
18:03
Volume of oil transported via BTC surpassed 2M tons in Jan.2026Energy
17:54
Number of registered unemployed in Azerbaijan revealedDomestic policy
17:49
Two departments of Azerbaijan's State Water Resources Agency converted into JSCsInfrastructure
17:49
Azerbaijan population reaches 10.26 millionDomestic policy
17:47