Azerbaijan's spending on ventilation system imports from Türkiye down 1%

    Business
    • 10 January, 2026
    • 11:26
    In 2025, Azerbaijan imported heating, cooling, and ventilation systems from Türkiye, valued at approximately $134.6 million, marking a 1.1% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

    In December alone, Türkiye exported heating, cooling, and ventilation systems to Azerbaijan worth almost $13 million, which is 18% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    Last year, Türkiye's total exports of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems grew by 3.5% YoY to nearly $7.4 billion, while in December, the exports rose by 9.2% to $663 million.

    For 2025, the largest importers of these systems from Türkiye were Germany, with $773 million (up 15.6% YoY), the United Kingdom, with $545 million (up 12.2% YoY), and Italy, with $368 million (up 13.1% YoY).

