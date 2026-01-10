Azerbaijan's spending on ventilation system imports from Türkiye down 1%

In 2025, Azerbaijan imported heating, cooling, and ventilation systems from Türkiye, valued at approximately $134.6 million, marking a 1.1% decline year-on-year (YoY), Report informs, referring to the Türkiye Exporters Assembly.

In December alone, Türkiye exported heating, cooling, and ventilation systems to Azerbaijan worth almost $13 million, which is 18% higher compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Last year, Türkiye's total exports of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems grew by 3.5% YoY to nearly $7.4 billion, while in December, the exports rose by 9.2% to $663 million.

For 2025, the largest importers of these systems from Türkiye were Germany, with $773 million (up 15.6% YoY), the United Kingdom, with $545 million (up 12.2% YoY), and Italy, with $368 million (up 13.1% YoY).