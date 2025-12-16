Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation: Nearly 300,000 members received support since 2024

    Nearly 300,000 trade union members received support over the past year and during the first 11 months of this year, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC), Sahib Mammadov, stated at the ATUC's 8th Congress, Report informs.

    Mammadov highlighted that currently, 378 members of 209 martyr families are under the care of the confederation and its member organizations.

    The Chairman emphasized that ATUC has established the necessary information technology infrastructure to adapt its activities to modern requirements:

    "Just in the past period of this year, more than 38,000 vouchers were issued, enabling over 76,000 citizens to benefit from discounted recreation and treatment."

