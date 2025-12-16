Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Expert: Ilham Aliyev's Bratislava visit opens concrete economic opportunities

    Foreign policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 14:37
    Expert: Ilham Aliyev's Bratislava visit opens concrete economic opportunities

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Bratislava is not just a diplomatic gesture, but a concrete economic opportunity, independent international energy expert Vladislav Antipin told Report.

    He noted that the talks focused primarily on natural gas supplies that could reach 1–2 billion cubic meters annually, which would help Slovakia diversify its energy sources and ensure price stability for its industry.

    "Beyond gas, the visit created opportunities for broader economic cooperation, including investments in energy infrastructure, renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, and industrial modernization, potentially amounting to hundreds of millions of euros in the medium term," Antipin said.

    The expert emphasized that for Slovakia, this means stronger energy security, improved competitiveness of the industrial sector, and new export opportunities.

    "For Azerbaijan, it reinforces its role as a reliable economic and energy partner for the European Union and strengthens its presence in Central European markets. Overall, the visit laid the groundwork for turning political dialogue into measurable economic results," he added.

    Ilham Aliyev Bratislava economic opportunity natural gas supplies Central European markets
    Ekspert: Slovakiyaya qaz ixracı Azərbaycanın Aİ-nin etibarlı enerji tərəfdaşı kimi rolunu möhkəmləndirir
    Эксперт: Визит Ильхама Алиева в Словакию усиливает позиции Азербайджана в Центральной Европе

    Latest News

    14:47
    Photo

    Sheikhulislam Pashazada: Azerbaijan to continue co-op with UNAOC

    Religion
    14:43

    Azerbaijan reveals revenues from 11-month methanol exports

    Energy
    14:37

    Expert: Ilham Aliyev's Bratislava visit opens concrete economic opportunities

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028

    Formula 1
    14:12

    Azerbaijan PM meets Astrakhan governor to discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Polish student arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack on Christmas market

    Other countries
    13:50

    Mavericks' Cooper Flagg youngest in NBA history to score 40

    Team sports
    13:36

    Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    All News Feed