Expert: Ilham Aliyev's Bratislava visit opens concrete economic opportunities

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Bratislava is not just a diplomatic gesture, but a concrete economic opportunity, independent international energy expert Vladislav Antipin told Report.

He noted that the talks focused primarily on natural gas supplies that could reach 1–2 billion cubic meters annually, which would help Slovakia diversify its energy sources and ensure price stability for its industry.

"Beyond gas, the visit created opportunities for broader economic cooperation, including investments in energy infrastructure, renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, and industrial modernization, potentially amounting to hundreds of millions of euros in the medium term," Antipin said.

The expert emphasized that for Slovakia, this means stronger energy security, improved competitiveness of the industrial sector, and new export opportunities.

"For Azerbaijan, it reinforces its role as a reliable economic and energy partner for the European Union and strengthens its presence in Central European markets. Overall, the visit laid the groundwork for turning political dialogue into measurable economic results," he added.