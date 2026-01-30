Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

Israel has declared Sean Edward Baineveldt, South Africa's senior diplomatic representative, persona non grata in response to the expulsion of an Israeli diplomat, according to The Times of Israel, cited by Report.

The decision was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that Baineveldt must leave the country within 72 hours, adding that further measures may be considered later.

Earlier, South Africa had declared Israel's chargé d'affaires, Ariel Seidman, persona non grata and given him 72 hours to depart.