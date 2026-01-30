Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 19:36
    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Japan has awarded Esmira Mammadova, a Japanese language teacher at Baku Secondary School No. 225, with the country's highest state decoration, the Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays, according to Report.

    The award ceremony took place at the residence of Japan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Katsuya Watanabe, in Baku. The order was presented in recognition of Mammadova's contributions to promoting the Japanese language in Azerbaijan and strengthening friendly ties between the two countries.

    Ambassador Watanabe expressed his gratitude to Mammadova for her dedication and significant role in advancing Japanese language and culture in Azerbaijan.

    It was noted that Mammadova was instrumental in introducing Japanese into the country's secondary education system. In 2009, the Ministry of Education launched a pilot program teaching Japanese in three state schools, including School No. 225, which remains the only institution where Japanese has been continuously offered as a school subject.

    The Order of the Rising Sun, Silver Rays, established in 1875, features a red enamel cabochon symbolizing the sun from Japan's national flag, and a pendant shaped like the paulownia crest with green leaves and purple flowers.

    Japan Azerbaijan Embassy order
    Photo
    Yaponiya azərbaycanlı pedaqoqu ali dövlət mükafatı ilə təltif edib
    Photo
    Япония наградила азербайджанского педагога высшей государственной наградой

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed