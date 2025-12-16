Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028

    Formula 1
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 14:31
    Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028

    Formula 1 has today announced that it will return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028 as part of a two-year agreement with the Portuguese government, Turismo de Portugal, and promoter Parkalgar, Parques Tecnológicos e Desportivos, S.A., Report informs, citing the statement on the F1 official website.

    The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, more commonly known as Portimão, last hosted F1 events in 2020 and 2021, and was a key venue in the sport's return to racing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Set in the idyllic Algarve in Portugal's southernmost region, known for its spectacular beaches and historic charm, the 4.6km circuit offers drivers a technical challenge, with dramatic elevation changes culminating in a plunge down to the final right-hander leading back to the pit straight.

    Portugal has a prestigious history in Formula 1, hosting its first Grand Prix in Porto in 1958, as well as holding race weekends in Monsanto and Estoril across the sport's 75 years. Some of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 have reached the top step on the podium in Portugal including Stirling Moss, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell. Senna famously won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix at Estoril in 1985.

    More recently, Portimão was the circuit where Lewis Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's record of all-time wins after he secured his 92nd victory in 2021. Hamilton remains the only driver on the current grid to win at the circuit, having also taken the chequered flag in 2020.

    Formula 1 Portugal Portimão
    Portuqaliya Qran-prisi rəsmən "Formula 1" təqviminə daxil ediləcək
    Гран-при Португалии вернется в Формулу-1 в 2027 и 2028 годах

    Latest News

    14:47
    Photo

    Sheikhulislam Pashazada: Azerbaijan to continue co-op with UNAOC

    Religion
    14:43

    Azerbaijan reveals revenues from 11-month methanol exports

    Energy
    14:37

    Expert: Ilham Aliyev's Bratislava visit opens concrete economic opportunities

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028

    Formula 1
    14:12

    Azerbaijan PM meets Astrakhan governor to discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:05

    Polish student arrested on suspicion of planning terror attack on Christmas market

    Other countries
    13:50

    Mavericks' Cooper Flagg youngest in NBA history to score 40

    Team sports
    13:36

    Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    All News Feed