Formula 1 to return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028

Formula 1 has today announced that it will return to Portugal in 2027 and 2028 as part of a two-year agreement with the Portuguese government, Turismo de Portugal, and promoter Parkalgar, Parques Tecnológicos e Desportivos, S.A., Report informs, citing the statement on the F1 official website.

The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, more commonly known as Portimão, last hosted F1 events in 2020 and 2021, and was a key venue in the sport's return to racing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Set in the idyllic Algarve in Portugal's southernmost region, known for its spectacular beaches and historic charm, the 4.6km circuit offers drivers a technical challenge, with dramatic elevation changes culminating in a plunge down to the final right-hander leading back to the pit straight.

Portugal has a prestigious history in Formula 1, hosting its first Grand Prix in Porto in 1958, as well as holding race weekends in Monsanto and Estoril across the sport's 75 years. Some of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 have reached the top step on the podium in Portugal including Stirling Moss, Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell. Senna famously won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix at Estoril in 1985.

More recently, Portimão was the circuit where Lewis Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's record of all-time wins after he secured his 92nd victory in 2021. Hamilton remains the only driver on the current grid to win at the circuit, having also taken the chequered flag in 2020.