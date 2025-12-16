Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 14:12
    Azerbaijan PM meets Astrakhan governor to discuss bilateral cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Igor Babushkin, the governor of Russia's Astrakhan region, who is visiting Azerbaijan on December 16, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

    During the meeting, the parties highlighted Azerbaijan's effective cooperation with various Russian regions, including Astrakhan.

    The discussions emphasized the strong potential to expand collaboration in trade, economic and investment areas, as well as in transport and logistics, cultural-humanitarian, and educational fields.

    Astrakhan region's support for the construction of a kindergarten in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district was noted.

    The conversation also focused on the development of the International North–South Transport Corridor and addressed the issue of Caspian Sea shallowing.

    Əli Əsədov Həştərxan vilayətinin qubernatoru ilə görüşüb
    Али Асадов обсудил с губернатором Астрахани торгово-экономическое взаимодействие

