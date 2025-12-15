Has the EU fallen behind again in the South Caucasus? – ANALYSIS

On Monday in Brussels, ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers, an informal breakfast discussion is scheduled with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to the European bureau of Report, a senior EU official confirmed the meeting but declined to provide further details, citing its informal nature.

The official emphasized that the EU maintains relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan and advocates for peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

"What I can say is that we had a good meeting and discussions with Hikmat Hajiyev, and that we have very good contacts with Azerbaijan," she stressed.

Yet, Mirzoyan's return to Brussels nearly two weeks after the signing of a bilateral Strategic Partnership Agenda, to attend an event where Armenia is not on the agenda, raises questions. It is likely that discussions will focus on issues raised by Azerbaijan that have caused concern in Baku. This may well be the primary purpose of Mirzoyan's visit, rather than just a breakfast with EU ministers.

EU foreign service officials have struggled to explain why the document has not yet been published by the Union.

Attempts by Report to obtain an official EU response to Azerbaijan's critical statement-labeling certain provisions of the agreement as interference in domestic affairs and bilateral relations with Armenia-were unsuccessful.

However, in off-the-record briefings, EU foreign policy sources indicated that the document was prepared in July, prior to the signing of the peace treaty in Washington in early August.

The Washington agreements caught the EU by surprise, highlighting the slowness of its complex decision-making structures.

"This is the problem: the bureaucratic machinery is slow and cumbersome and often simply cannot keep pace with real-world changes," a source told Report.

This aligns with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' claim that "the language of the strategy does not reflect the latest realities." While some adjustments have been made, the key points of the agenda remain those agreed upon well before the Washington meeting.

Perhaps recognizing its oversight, the European side has yet to publish the document.

Still, according to sources, EU foreign policy considers relations with Azerbaijan a priority: "Everyone thinks the service is all focused on Ukraine, but that's not the case. The South Caucasus, relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and between them, remain highly relevant. Today, the lines between geoeconomics and geopolitics are blurred, and this region matters from both perspectives, not to mention its strategic proximity."

The EU seeks to leverage the favorable conditions in the region, which could open the door for a peace treaty and further normalization, the source said.

"Externally, this may not be very visible, but behind closed doors, very active and intensive contacts and discussions are taking place," the source added.

Another key issue on the EU agenda is Armenia's integration into the broader Middle Corridor, beyond the limited segment known as TRIPP.