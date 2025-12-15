Iran's Foreign Minister to visit Moscow on Dec. 17
- 15 December, 2025
- 14:45
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Moscow on December 17, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
"The visit will include talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the statement said.
It was also noted that the sides intend to hold detailed discussions on current international issues, including the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program, as well as to exchange views on regional matters of mutual interest.
