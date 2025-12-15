Panel discussions held in Ankara for World Turkic Language Family Day

Panel discussions titled the World Turkic Language Family Day were held in Ankara, Report informs.

The event was organized by the Turkish Language Association (TDK) with support from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, UNESCO, and the Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language, and History.

Representatives of diplomatic missions in Türkiye, linguists, and members of the academic community attended the event.

TDK President Professor Osman Mert, in his opening speech, emphasized the importance of respecting language as the foundation of Turkic peoples' identity and highlighted close cooperation in the language sphere within the Organization of Turkic States. He also spoke about the First Turkic Language Congress planned to be held in Baku in 2026, noting that the event, held 100 years later, will be of special significance for the development of Turkic linguistics, and that the Congress is being organized in close collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

Professor Derya Ors, chair of the Atatürk Supreme Council for Culture, Language, and History, said that culture and language are a country's "soft power" and an essential component, stressing that promoting and spreading Turkic languages among youth is a highly relevant and important issue today.

Serdar Çam, Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's contributions to the integration of Turkic states.

The event continued with panel discussions. UNESCO has designated December 15 as "World Turkic Language Family Day."