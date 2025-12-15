Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Finance
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 14:58
    Azerbaijan's net financial liabilities surge by $400M in 3 quarters of 2025

    In January-September of 2025, Azerbaijan's net financial liabilities rose by 415.9 million compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    In contrast, during the same period last year, net financial liabilities had decreased by over $2.179 billion compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

    The nine-month increase in 2025 was driven by several factors:

    - Direct investments attracted to the country increased by just over $4.736 billion (up 4.7% year-on-year);

    - Repatriation of attracted investments decreased by just over $5.041 billion (up 5.9% YoY);

    - Oil bonuses rose by $450.2 million (down 1.7% YoY);

    - Portfolio investments fell by $33.7 million (a 28.5-fold decrease (YoY);

    - Other investments increased by $304.6 million (compared to a rise of more than $1.441 billion in the same period in 2025).

    Azərbaycan 9 ayda xalis maliyyə öhdəliklərini 0,4 milyard dollar artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил чистые финансовые обязательства на $0,4 млрд за 9 месяцев

