Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea for third time this week

Drones of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) have struck Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea for the third time in the past week, according to RBC-Ukraine's sources, Report informs.

According to the sources, long-range drones from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center targeted a platform operated by Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft at the Korchagin oil and gas condensate field.

The attack damaged critical equipment, forcing a halt to production operations at the facility.

The sources noted that on December 11 and 12, SBU drones had already attacked oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields.

The Filanovsky field is one of the largest discovered in Russia and in its sector of the Caspian Sea, with estimated reserves of 129 million tonnes of oil and about 30 billion cubic meters of gas.

"The SBU continues active operations that reduce the flow of petrodollars into Russia's budget and, accordingly, its ability to finance the war against Ukraine. No Russian facility that supports the war effort is safe, regardless of its location," a well-informed SBU source said.

Earlier, on the morning of Friday, December 12, it became known that SBU drones had halted operations at a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea. This marked the first time Ukraine had struck a Russian oil-related facility in the region.

Later that same day, SBU drones carried out a second strike on Russian oil production platforms in the Caspian Sea, once again suspending production operations.