US Ambassador: Türkiye plays key role in TRIPP project

Türkiye plays an important role in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien said in an interview with CivilNet, Report informs.

The ambassador highlighted that Washington, along with Yerevan, is working directly with Ankara to take all necessary steps for the promotion and implementation of the project.

Kvien further mentioned that TRIPP is viewed by the United States as a route connecting East and West, and more broadly, linking Central Asia with Western Europe. She pointed out that for many years, due to the unstable geopolitical situation in the Caucasus, such initiatives could not be realized.

"In addition to implementing the TRIPP project, the US is also working with Armenia on the establishment of a joint enterprise," she added.