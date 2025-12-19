Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    59.81

    - 0.23

    - 14.83

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    56.00

    - 0.34

    - 15.72

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,346.30

    - 13.30

    1,705.30

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,951.85

    65.88

    5,407.63

    S&P 500

    6,774.76

    53.33

    893.13

    Nasdaq

    23,006.36

    313.04

    3,695.57

    Nikkei

    49,629.97

    701.76

    9,735.43

    Dax

    24,199.50

    238.91

    4,290.36

    FTSE 100

    9,837.77

    63.45

    1,664.75

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,150.64

    64.59

    769.90

    Shanghai Composite

    3,899.31

    22.91

    547.55

    Bist 100

    11,335.05

    48.24

    1,504.49

    RTS

    1,083.69

    2.12

    190.47

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1718

    - 0.0021

    0.1364

    USD/GBP

    1.3373

    0.0008

    0.0857

    JPY/USD

    155.9900

    0.2400

    - 1.2100

    RUB/USD

    79.8855

    - 0.5708

    - 33.6345

    TRY/USD

    42.8078

    0.0751

    7.4478

    CNY/USD

    7.0412

    - 0.0014

    - 0.2588
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (19.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (19.12.2025)

