Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (19.12.2025)
Finance
- 19 December, 2025
- 09:09
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
59.81
|
- 0.23
|
- 14.83
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
56.00
|
- 0.34
|
- 15.72
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,346.30
|
- 13.30
|
1,705.30
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,951.85
|
65.88
|
5,407.63
|
S&P 500
|
6,774.76
|
53.33
|
893.13
|
Nasdaq
|
23,006.36
|
313.04
|
3,695.57
|
Nikkei
|
49,629.97
|
701.76
|
9,735.43
|
Dax
|
24,199.50
|
238.91
|
4,290.36
|
FTSE 100
|
9,837.77
|
63.45
|
1,664.75
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,150.64
|
64.59
|
769.90
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,899.31
|
22.91
|
547.55
|
Bist 100
|
11,335.05
|
48.24
|
1,504.49
|
RTS
|
1,083.69
|
2.12
|
190.47
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1718
|
- 0.0021
|
0.1364
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3373
|
0.0008
|
0.0857
|
JPY/USD
|
155.9900
|
0.2400
|
- 1.2100
|
RUB/USD
|
79.8855
|
- 0.5708
|
- 33.6345
|
TRY/USD
|
42.8078
|
0.0751
|
7.4478
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0412
|
- 0.0014
|
- 0.2588
