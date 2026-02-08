Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja
Domestic policy
- 08 February, 2026
- 10:39
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Shah Abbas Mosque in Azerbaijan's Ganja, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The mosque was built in 1606 by order of Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I, based on the design of architect Sheikh Bahaddin Muhammad Amili.
Located in the center of Ganja, this architectural monument combines the portal-dome traditions of medieval Azerbaijani architecture with laconic and expressive artistic and structural features.
At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were presented with the Holy Quran as a gift.
The mosque was restored in 2008 on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.
Latest News
11:21
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur's healthy food brand in GanjaDomestic policy
10:58
Photo
Premiere of animated series "Isi and Piti" held at Ganja State Drama TheaterArt
10:39
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in GanjaDomestic policy
10:20
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit orphanage in GanjaDomestic policy
09:58
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit STEAM center and Secondary School No. 37 in GanjaDomestic policy
09:38
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Memorial Complex and family of National Hero Natig GasimovDomestic policy
09:15
Trump genuinely desires to settle conflict with Iran peacefully — US ambassador to IsraelOther countries
17:57
Manchester City identify summer transfer targetsFootball
17:51