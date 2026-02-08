Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 10:39
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visited the Shah Abbas Mosque in Azerbaijan's Ganja, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The mosque was built in 1606 by order of Safavid ruler Shah Abbas I, based on the design of architect Sheikh Bahaddin Muhammad Amili.

    Located in the center of Ganja, this architectural monument combines the portal-dome traditions of medieval Azerbaijani architecture with laconic and expressive artistic and structural features.

    At the end of the visit, Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva were presented with the Holy Quran as a gift.

    The mosque was restored in 2008 on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

    Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva mosque
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva və Alena Əliyeva Gəncədə Şah Abbas məscidini ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева и Алена Алиева посетили мечеть Шаха Аббаса в Гяндже

    Latest News

    11:21
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur's healthy food brand in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    10:58
    Photo

    Premiere of animated series "Isi and Piti" held at Ganja State Drama Theater

    Art
    10:39
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    10:20
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit orphanage in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    09:58
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit STEAM center and Secondary School No. 37 in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    09:38
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Memorial Complex and family of National Hero Natig Gasimov

    Domestic policy
    09:15

    Trump genuinely desires to settle conflict with Iran peacefully — US ambassador to Israel

    Other countries
    17:57

    Manchester City identify summer transfer targets

    Football
    17:51

    Venice faces flooding risk as 15 high tides recorded in nine days

    Other countries
    All News Feed