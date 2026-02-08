Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Premiere of animated series "Isi and Piti" held at Ganja State Drama Theater

    Art
    • 08 February, 2026
    • 10:58
    Premiere of animated series Isi and Piti held at Ganja State Drama Theater

    The premiere of the animated series "Isi and Piti" took place at the Ganja State Drama Theater in Azerbaijan, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attended the event. The premiere was organized within the framework of the "ANIMAFILM in Ganja" festival by the Azerbaijan Animation Association.

    As part of the festival, alongside the premiere of two episodes of the educational children's animated series "Isi and Piti," the short animated films "Bum-bum" and "Earth and Moon" were presented to the audience.

    Teachers from Ganja city's preschool education institutions, as well as children attending these institutions, watched the animated films with great interest and enthusiasm.

    The festival also featured the screening of the short animated film "Earth and Moon," a joint production by Azerbaijani and Uzbek animation specialists.

    The film explains to children the unity between humans and nature, highlights the impact of ecological problems on the planet, and calls on everyone to protect their homeland, Mother Nature, and the Earth.

    Leyla Aliyeva Alena Aliyeva theater
    Photo
    Gəncə Dövlət Dram Teatrında "İsi və Piti" animasiya serialının premyerası olub
    Photo
    В Гянджинском государственном драматическом театре состоялась премьера анимационного сериала "Иси и Пити"

    Latest News

    11:21
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit female entrepreneur's healthy food brand in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    10:58
    Photo

    Premiere of animated series "Isi and Piti" held at Ganja State Drama Theater

    Art
    10:39
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shah Abbas Mosque in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    10:20
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit orphanage in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    09:58
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit STEAM center and Secondary School No. 37 in Ganja

    Domestic policy
    09:38
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Ganja Memorial Complex and family of National Hero Natig Gasimov

    Domestic policy
    09:15

    Trump genuinely desires to settle conflict with Iran peacefully — US ambassador to Israel

    Other countries
    17:57

    Manchester City identify summer transfer targets

    Football
    17:51

    Venice faces flooding risk as 15 high tides recorded in nine days

    Other countries
    All News Feed