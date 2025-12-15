Tobias Lorentzson: NATO, Azerbaijan to continue active contacts in 2026

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 19:37
    NATO will continue active contacts with Azerbaijan in 2026, Tobias Lorentzson, Ambassador of Sweden to Azerbaijan, who also fulfills the functions of one of the ambassadors of the NATO Contact Point Embassies (CPE) in Baku, said in an interview with Report.

    "There are regular political high-level contacts between NATO officials and Azerbaijani counterparts, and these are expected to continue in 2026," the ambassador noted.

    "A delegation of NATO Permanent Representatives from 15 NATO Allies, including Sweden and Slovakia, recently visited Baku and held meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Assistant to the President Hikmat Hajiyev.

    Discussions covered a broad range of issues, including the further deepening of NATO-Azerbaijan relations, regional security and connectivity, as well as the peace and normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he added.

    "NATO has one Liaison Office in the South Caucasus, and it is located in Tbilisi. This office covers not only Georgia but also Azerbaijan and Armenia. There are currently no plans to open a similar office in Baku."

    Tobias Lorentsson: NATO və Azərbaycan 2026-cı ildə fəal dialoqu davam etdirəcək
    Тобиас Лоренцсон: НАТО и Азербайджан продолжат в 2026 году активный диалог

