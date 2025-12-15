Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Umerov hopes to reach agreement that will bring peace closer by end of day

    Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, expressed hope that an agreement will be reached by the end of the day that could bring Kiev and Moscow closer to peace, Report informs.

    "Over the past two days, Ukrainian-US negotiations have been constructive and productive, with real progress achieved. We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day.

    There is a lot of noise and anonymous speculation in the media right now. Please don't fall for rumors and provocations.

    The American team, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is working extremely constructively to help Ukraine find a way to a peace agreement that lasts. The Ukrainian team is enormously grateful to President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are putting in," Umerov posted on X.

    Rustem Umerov peace Ukraine United States Russia
    Umerov: Günün sonuna qədər Ukraynanı sülhə yaxınlaşdıracaq razılığa gələcəyimizə ümid edirəm
    Глава СНБО Украины заявил о шансах достичь соглашения, способного приблизить стороны к миру

