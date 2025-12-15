Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Moldova keen to expand trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 20:17
    Moldova keen to expand trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Moldova Ulvi Bakhshaliyev discussed the expansion of bilateral trade, Report informs, citing the Moldovan government.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on trade, economic, and cultural cooperation.

    "The Prime Minister emphasized Moldova's readiness to increase bilateral trade, strengthen ties between business circles, and attract more Azerbaijani investors. Agriculture and energy were highlighted as priority sectors for investment," the statement reads.

    Moreover, the parties discussed advancing political dialogue and developing cultural cooperation, including the organization of further bilateral visits.

    Moldova Azerbaijan trade cooperation Alexandru Munteanu Ulvi Bakhshaliyev
    Moldova Azərbaycanla ticari əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək niyyətindədir
    Молдова намерена расширить торговое сотрудничество с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    20:40
    Photo

    Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss efforts to achieve peace

    Other countries
    20:28

    Umerov hopes to reach agreement that will bring peace closer by end of day

    Other countries
    20:17

    Moldova keen to expand trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Business
    20:10

    Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea for third time this week

    Other
    20:01
    Photo

    Exhibition marking 900th anniversary of architect Ajami Nakhchivani opens at UNESCO headquarters

    Cultural policy
    19:45

    White House assesses talks with Zelenskyy in Berlin as productive

    Other countries
    19:37

    Tobias Lorentzson: NATO, Azerbaijan to continue active contacts in 2026

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    Azerbaijan prepares framework for issuance of sovereign green bonds

    Finance
    19:06

    US Ambassador: Türkiye plays key role in TRIPP project

    Region
    All News Feed