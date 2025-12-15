Moldova keen to expand trade cooperation with Azerbaijan
Business
15 December, 2025
- 20:17
Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Moldova Ulvi Bakhshaliyev discussed the expansion of bilateral trade, Report informs, citing the Moldovan government.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on trade, economic, and cultural cooperation.
"The Prime Minister emphasized Moldova's readiness to increase bilateral trade, strengthen ties between business circles, and attract more Azerbaijani investors. Agriculture and energy were highlighted as priority sectors for investment," the statement reads.
Moreover, the parties discussed advancing political dialogue and developing cultural cooperation, including the organization of further bilateral visits.
