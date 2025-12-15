Exhibition marking 900th anniversary of architect Ajami Nakhchivani opens at UNESCO headquarters

The opening ceremony of the exhibition marking the 900th anniversary of architect Ajami Nakhchivani, which is included in UNESCO's jubilee program, was held at the organization's headquarters in Paris, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The exhibition was co-organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Permanent Mission to UNESCO, the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, in partnership with UNESCO.

In their remarks, Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Elman Abdullayev; Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO, Ernesto Ottone; President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova; representative of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Nigar Rahimli; Honored Architect of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Secretary of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Union's Board of Professional Ethics, Rasim Babakishiyev, highlighted the life and activity of Ajami Nakhchivani.

The speakers underlined that the anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani, an outstanding medieval architect of Azerbaijan, has been included in the UNESCO List of Anniversaries for 2024–2025, and this is another manifestation of Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting its cultural heritage worldwide.