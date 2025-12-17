NATO Deputy Secretary General to visit Armenia on Dec.18

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    • 17 December, 2025
    NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska will visit Armenia.

    According to Report, Šekerinska's visit to Yerevan will take place on December 18.

    During the trip, she will hold meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Defense Minister Suren Papikyan.

    "In addition, Radmila Šekerinska will also meet with representatives of Armenia's civil society and ambassadors of NATO member states in Yerevan," the alliance's press service stated.

    NATO Baş katibinin müavini Ermənistana səfər edəcək
    Заместитель генсека НАТО посетит Армению

