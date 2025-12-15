Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    White House assesses talks with Zelenskyy in Berlin as productive

    Other countries
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 19:45
    White House assesses talks with Zelenskyy in Berlin as productive

    The White House has stated that the talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Berlin were productive, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.

    "The meeting on Monday between Trump's advisers and Ukrainian president Zelensky was productive, a US official tells me," reads the post.

    United States Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks White House Barak Ravid
    Ağ Ev Berlində Zelenski ilə danışıqları məhsuldar adlandırıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Белом доме назвали продуктивными переговоры с Зеленским в Берлине - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    20:40
    Photo

    Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss efforts to achieve peace

    Other countries
    20:28

    Umerov hopes to reach agreement that will bring peace closer by end of day

    Other countries
    20:17

    Moldova keen to expand trade cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Business
    20:10

    Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea for third time this week

    Other
    20:01
    Photo

    Exhibition marking 900th anniversary of architect Ajami Nakhchivani opens at UNESCO headquarters

    Cultural policy
    19:45

    White House assesses talks with Zelenskyy in Berlin as productive

    Other countries
    19:37

    Tobias Lorentzson: NATO, Azerbaijan to continue active contacts in 2026

    Foreign policy
    19:22

    Azerbaijan prepares framework for issuance of sovereign green bonds

    Finance
    19:06

    US Ambassador: Türkiye plays key role in TRIPP project

    Region
    All News Feed