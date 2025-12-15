White House assesses talks with Zelenskyy in Berlin as productive
- 15 December, 2025
- 19:45
The White House has stated that the talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Berlin were productive, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.
"The meeting on Monday between Trump's advisers and Ukrainian president Zelensky was productive, a US official tells me," reads the post.
