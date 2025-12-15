Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss efforts to achieve peace

    Other countries
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 20:40
    Zelenskyy, Steinmeier discuss efforts to achieve peace

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed efforts to achieve a peaceful end to the Russia-Ukraine war with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Report informs.

    "During my meeting with Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, I expressed my gratitude for Germany's leadership in supporting our people.

    I briefed the President on our work with the United States aimed at achieving a dignified peace, reliable security guarantees, and economic recovery.

    Thank you for the conversation. It is key to safeguard Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests. I appreciate Germany's principled support for this position," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

