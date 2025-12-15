Alexis Saelemaekers signs new Milan contract until 2031

Alexis Saelemaekers has put pen to paper on a new and improved contract with Milan, which will tie him to the club until the summer of 2031, Report informs via Football Italia.

Saelemaekers's new deal is a five-year contract, which will take effect from July 1, 2026. He will continue on his current terms until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Belgian had been due to be out of contract in the summer of 2027, which meant that he would have been entering the final 12 months of his deal this summer had a new extension not been agreed.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Saelemaekers will more than double his wages on his new contract as he currently earns a reported €1.2m per season and will soon see that figure rise to €3m per season.

"AC Milan are delighted to announce that Alexis Saelemaekers has renewed his contract with the Club until 30 June 2031, with effect from July 1, 2026," a statement from the club read.

"Since joining the Rossoneri in January 2020, Alexis has grown each season, standing out for his professionalism, selflessness, and strong sense of belonging, embodying the club's values on and off the pitch.

After 159 appearances and 12 goals in the Rossonero shirt, and playing his part in the 2021/22 Scudetto triumph, AC Milan and Alexis Saelemaekers will continue their journey together, driven by the ambition to reach new milestones and write further chapters in Rossonero history."

Saelemaekers has been a mainstay in the Milan line-up since the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri this summer. He has started in all 15 league matches so far this term, and has only come off before the 90th minute on four occasions.

Despite his current status as a specialist right wing-back, Saelemaekers also covered in Milan's front two when required during the early stages of the season.