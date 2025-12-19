Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Roads in Hokmali and Gobu settlements to undergo major repairs – ORDER

    Domestic policy
    • 19 December, 2025
    • 14:23
    Roads in Hokmali and Gobu settlements to undergo major repairs – ORDER

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the major repair of roads in the territories of Hokmali and Gobu settlements in Absheron district, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    According to the order on additional measures for the major repair of roads in Absheron district, an initial amount of 1.4 million manats (just over $820,000) from the state budget for 2025 has been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

    The Ministry of Finance is tasked with ensuring financing in the amount specified in the order. The Ministry of Economy must provide for the necessary funds to continue the major repairs in the allocation of state capital investment expenses in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026. The Cabinet of Ministers is responsible for resolving issues arising from the implementation of this order.

    Hökməli və Qobuda avtomobil yollarının əsaslı təmirinə 1,4 milyon manat ayrılıb
    На капремонт автодорог в Абшеронском районе выделено 1,4 млн манатов

