Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign memorandum on cultural cooperation

    Cultural policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 20:58
    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in the field of culture, Report informs, citing Uzbekistan's Ministry of Culture.

    The document was signed at the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Culture between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in Baku.

    The meeting was chaired by Bakhodir Akhmedov, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan, and Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

    The sides exchanged views and reached agreements on several issues of cooperation, reaffirming their firm commitment to further strengthening cultural partnership.

    "As a result of the meeting, a joint memorandum on cultural cooperation between the relevant institutions of the two countries was signed," the statement said.

    The first meeting of the Joint Commission was held within the framework of Uzbekistan Culture Days in Baku, which are taking place from December 14 through 20.

    The closing ceremony will be held at the Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan.

