Azerbaijan's net financial assets rise $4.48B in January–September

Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $4.48 billion in January–September 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

This growth is 3.2 times higher compared to the same period last year.

The nine-month increase was driven by a $922.7 million rise in foreign-directed direct investments (58% higher than a year ago), a $1.33 billion increase in portfolio investments (up 84.2%), and a $2.22 billion growth in other investments (27 times higher than the previous year).