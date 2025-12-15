Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan's net financial assets rise $4.48B in January–September

    Finance
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 13:53
    Azerbaijan's net financial assets rise $4.48B in January–September

    Azerbaijan's net financial assets increased by $4.48 billion in January–September 2025, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    This growth is 3.2 times higher compared to the same period last year.

    The nine-month increase was driven by a $922.7 million rise in foreign-directed direct investments (58% higher than a year ago), a $1.33 billion increase in portfolio investments (up 84.2%), and a $2.22 billion growth in other investments (27 times higher than the previous year).

    Azerbaijan's net financial assets Central Bank of Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan 9 ayda xalis maliyyə aktivlərini 4,5 milyard dollar artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил чистые финансовые активы на $4,5 млрд за 9 месяцев

    Latest News

    14:33
    Photo

    Panel discussions held in Ankara for World Turkic Language Family Day

    Region
    14:25

    Share of oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's FDI declines

    Finance
    14:16

    Azerbaijan has requested to participate in or observe several NATO exercises in 2026 - INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    14:06

    At least 37 people killed in flash floods in Morocco

    Other countries
    13:53

    Azerbaijan's net financial assets rise $4.48B in January–September

    Finance
    13:51

    Mirzoyan: Yerevan welcomes EU participation in infrastructure projects in South Caucasus

    Region
    13:47
    Photo

    Karabakh horses showcased at festival in Bahrain

    Domestic policy
    13:38

    Azerbaijan to launch Single Window digital system for trade and logistics

    Business
    13:35

    Azerbaijan's transport services balance shows $1.3B surplus in 9 months

    Finance
    All News Feed