Kazakh-Azerbaijani ties discussed at roundtable in Baku

A roundtable on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku, Report cited the embassy as saying.

During the event, experts highly praised the outcomes of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as the state visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Kazakhstan in October 2025. It was noted that the high intensity of bilateral political dialogue is helping expand cooperation across key areas and creating favorable conditions for the implementation of joint strategic projects in energy and transport.

In this context, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel emphasized the importance of major initiatives such as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), exports of Kazakh oil and uranium via Azerbaijan, and the laying of a fiber-optic communication line along the Caspian Sea seabed, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. He also noted that in 2025, Kazakhstan became the leading supplier of wheat to the Azerbaijani market for the first time and expressed hope that this success would be consolidated.

Participants also discussed the growing role of the Organization of Turkic States and Azerbaijan's priorities during its chairmanship, including Baku's initiative to establish an NGO platform for OTS member states with its secretariat based in Azerbaijan.

Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations, Farid Shafiyev, proposed holding a C6-format think tank forum in 2026 and exploring the possibility of a similar event within the framework of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The meeting also featured expert assessments on energy and transport-logistics cooperation, scientific and analytical collaboration, and the development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.