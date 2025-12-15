Mirzoyan: Yerevan welcomes EU participation in infrastructure projects in South Caucasus

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    15 December, 2025
    Key achievements of the partnership between Armenia and the European Union were discussed in Brussels, at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said while answering journalists' questions.

    According to Report's European bureau, he said that the meeting, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, covered a wide range of issues-from economic cooperation to strengthening resilience in the security sphere, including countering hybrid threats and providing assistance through the European Peace Facility.

    Mirzoyan noted that a broader regional agenda was also discussed, including the situation in the South Caucasus, opening communications between countries in the region, and the new opportunities this could create.

    "We discussed these issues and will welcome potential EU participation in infrastructure projects [in the South Caucasus - ed.]," he emphasized.

