Share of oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan's FDI declines

In January-September of 2025, the value of foreign direct investment (FDI) attracted to Azerbaijan's economy exceeded $4.736 billion, marking a 4.7% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In the nine-month period, the share of the oil and gas sector in total investments was 78.5%, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than a year earlier.

Estimates show that FDI in the non-oil and gas sector increased by 9%, reaching almost $1.02 billion. A portion of this ($304.9 million) was related to reinvested earnings in the national economy.