Gold imports in Azerbaijan reach historic high

    Business
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 16:14
    In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan imported 44,441 kilograms of gold (including semi-processed forms such as bars, wire, profiles, plates, gold sheets thicker than 0.15 mm, strips, and ribbons, regardless of substrate), valued at just over $4.515 billion, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the imports grew by 64% in volume and rose twofold in value.

    During the mentioned period, Azerbaijan imported gold from:

    - Australia: 7,104 kg of gold (- 46%) worth $760.2 million (-26%);

    - Russia: 6,784 kg (+3.4 times) worth $656.8 million (+3.5 times);

    - The UK: 4,861 kg worth $481.3 million (no imports a year ago),

    - The US: 4,453 kg (-25%) worth $458.8 million (-1%);

    - Switzerland: 3,454 kg (+75%) worth $396.3 million (+2.6 times).

    In 2020–2023, Azerbaijan imported a total of 1,724 kg of gold worth $98.3 million. In contrast, in 2024 alone, imports surged to 41,078 kg worth $3.313 billion.

    In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported gold only to Switzerland, delivering 3,971 kg worth $276.82 million, which is 69% more in value and 15% more in volume compared to last year.

    Azərbaycanın qızıl bazarında idxal həcmləri tarixi maksimuma çatıb
    Азербайджан в 2025 году импортировал рекордный объем золота

