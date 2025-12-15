Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan sets up Organizing Committee for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    Football
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 16:17
    Azerbaijan sets up Organizing Committee for 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order establishing the Organizing Committee to host 2027 FIFA U-20 Men"s Football World Cup in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that under the Order, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov has been appointed Chairman of the Organizing Committee, while Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov will serve as Deputy Chairman.

    Members of the Committee also include Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Deputy Minister of Finance, Deputy Minister of Culture, Deputy Minister of Economy, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Deputy Minister of Science and Education, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Deputy Minister of Health.

    The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) will coordinate with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on the hosting of the tournament.

    The Organizing Committee will address all necessary issues related to the organization of the U-20 Men"s Football World Cup in Azerbaijan, while the Cabinet of Ministers will address other matters arising from the execution of this Order.

    Dünya çempionatının 2027-ci ildə Azərbaycanda keçirilməsi ilə əlaqədar Təşkilat Komitəsi yaradılıb
    Создан организационный комитет в связи с проведением ЧМ в 2027 году в Азербайджане

