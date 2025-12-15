Another group of families relocated to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

As part of President Ilham Aliyev's directive, Azerbaijan continues the Great Return to the liberated territories.

As per Report, in the latest phase, 21 families comprising 79 people have been resettled in Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district.

The families had previously lived temporarily in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings. With the move, they are returning to their native lands after years of displacement.

Residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided during the resettlement process. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories and honored the memory of soldiers and officers who lost their lives for the territorial integrity of their country.