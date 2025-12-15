Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Another group of families relocated to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 09:17
    Another group of families relocated to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    As part of President Ilham Aliyev's directive, Azerbaijan continues the Great Return to the liberated territories.

    As per Report, in the latest phase, 21 families comprising 79 people have been resettled in Horovlu village of the Jabrayil district.

    The families had previously lived temporarily in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings. With the move, they are returning to their native lands after years of displacement.

    Residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided during the resettlement process. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for liberating the territories and honored the memory of soldiers and officers who lost their lives for the territorial integrity of their country.

    Horovlu Great Return Ilham Aliyev
    Photo
    Cəbrayılın Horovlu kəndinə növbəti köç karvanı yola salınıb
    Photo
    В село Хоровлу выехала очередная группа бывших вынужденных переселенцев

    Latest News

    10:04

    TAP gas orders to Europe slightly decline in mid-December

    Energy
    09:54
    Photo

    Karimli stresses Azerbaijan's role in interreligious and intercultural dialogue

    Cultural policy
    09:49

    ASIO examined Bondi Beach gunman Naveed Akram in 2019 for close ties to Islamic State cell

    Other countries
    09:40

    Uzbek ambassador highlights rich cultural exchange with Azerbaijan

    Cultural policy
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (15.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:17
    Photo

    Another group of families relocated to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

    Domestic policy
    09:15
    Photo

    Uzbekistan Culture Days open in Baku

    Cultural policy
    09:11

    Global community marks World Turkic Languages Day for the first time

    Other countries
    17:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan joins 11th UN Global Forum

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed