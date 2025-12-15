President approves Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Business Development Fund

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the composition of the Supervisory Board of the "Azerbaijan Business Development Fund" Open Joint-Stock Company.

Report informs via AZERTAC that, according to the order, the Minister of Economy has been appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, while the Deputy Minister of Economy, the Deputy Minister of Finance, the Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, and the Deputy Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan have been appointed as members of the Board.