John Cena loses his final ever WWE match, officially retires from ring

John Cena, the most decorated wrestler in the history of the WWE, has officially tapped out of the sport, Report informs referring to the Daily Mail.

Cena capped off a year-long retirement tour with a final appearance for the company at 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in front of over 19,000 people at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

The 17-time champion lost his final match to Gunther, tapping out for the fourth time in his career and the first time in 21 years.

Cena attempted multiple signature moves - including his 'Five Knuckle Shuffle' and the 'Attitude Adjustment' - but ultimately could not last multiple sleeper holds from the 'Ring General'.

After breaking the hold multiple times, Cena looked dead into the camera, gave a slight smile and tapped out.

It's the first time he tapped out of a match since 2004, doing so against Kurt Angle.

After Gunther left the ring, the rest of the WWE locker room emptied out to give Cena one last goodbye.

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes both entered the ring and handed Cena their belts to wear one final time.