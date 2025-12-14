Azerbaijani boxer becomes world champion at age 19

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Individual sports
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 17:21
    Azerbaijani boxer Subhan Mammadov (48 kg) has become world champion, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The 19-year-old athlete from the national team claimed the title at the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

    The representative of the Aghjabadi boxing school, who won the U-23 European Championship at the end of November, faced Edmond Khudoyan (Russia) in the final.

    Mammadov defeated his opponent 4:3 (30:27, 28:29, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29; judges 1:1) to win the gold medal at the world championship.

    With this achievement, he has entered history as Azerbaijan"s youngest world champion.

    The national team thus concluded the world championship, which featured participants from 120 countries, with 1 gold and 2 bronze medals.

    Earlier, Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kg) had secured third place in the tournament.

