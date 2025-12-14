Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner arrive in Berlin for talks aimed at ending war in Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 14 December, 2025
    • 14:41
    US special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner arrive in Berlin for talks aimed at ending war in Ukraine

    US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Berlin for talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, Report informs via AP.

    It was earlier noted that the talks were scheduled to take place tomorrow.

    Media updates also indicated that during the meeting, the American side would pressure Ukraine to accept the terms of the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

    Jared Kushner Ukraine Steve Witkoff
    Uitkoff və Kuşner Zelenski ilə danışıqlar aparmaq üçün Berlinə səfər ediblər
    Уиткофф и Кушнер прибыли в Берлин для проведения переговоров с Зеленским

